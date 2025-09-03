Director tells Venice Film Festival that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims

The director of a new film about a six-year-old girl killed in Gaza has told the Venice Film Festival that she wanted to give “a voice and a face” to victims, AFP reports.

“We’ve seen that the narrative all around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media, and I think this is so dehumanising,” Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the world premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab.

“And that’s why cinema, art, and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and a face.“