Director tells Venice Film Festival that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims

Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:44pm

The director of a new film about a six-year-old girl killed in Gaza has told the Venice Film Festival that she wanted to give “a voice and a face” to victims, AFP reports.

“We’ve seen that the narrative all around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media, and I think this is so dehumanising,” Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the world premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab.

“And that’s why cinema, art, and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and a face.“

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania attends the photocall of the movie `‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido in Venice, Italy on September 3. — AFP
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania attends the photocall of the movie `‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido in Venice, Italy on September 3. — AFP

