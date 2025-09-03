6 killed as vehicle attacked in KP’s Kurram: police

At least six people were killed after terrorists attacked a passenger vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, police said on Wednesday.

Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said in a statement, “Six passengers have been killed in a tragic incident of firing on a passenger vehicle in Lower Kurram.

“A search operation has been launched after the terrorist incident,” he said, adding that 12 people were detained in the operation.

Police also recovered a large number of weapons in the operation, he added.

“Terrorists will not be spared under any circumstances. No one will be allowed to disturb regional peace,” RPO Marwat stated.

Earlier today, Kurram District Police Officer Kurram Malik Habib Khan said that the unknown assailants fled the scene after the attack. “The bodies have been taken to the hospital,” he said, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Hameed Hussain condemned the incident in a statement, calling it “an attempt to disrupt the peace of the area”.

“Such incidents are regrettable even after the establishment of check posts on the main highway,” he said.

Kurram has been marred with tribal violence stemming from decades-old land disputes, which claimed at least 130 lives last year. Following months of conflict, the warring tribes reached a ceasefire agreement in January this year.

More to follow.