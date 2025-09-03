From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Religious schools

ISLAMABAD: The Government has absolutely no plan to take over or nationalise the religious schools in the country, the Minister for Haj and Religious Affairs told a Press conference here this afternoon [Sept 2]. Referring to the present campaign being carried on by the Opposition leader, Maulana Mufti Mahmud, and some of his followers, the Minister said contrary to Mufti Sahib’s allegations the Government or any of its departments had not issued any notice to any of the religious schools in this regard. In fact, he added, the Prime Minister and he himself, in private talk with Mufti Mahmud had explained to him very clearly that the Government had no plan to take over religious schools.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Mecca,] Prime Minister Bhutto and members of his entourage performed Umra at the Khaanae Kaaba here tonight [Sept 2]. The Prime Minister kissed the Sung-e-Aswad engraved in a corner of the Khaanae Kaaba. Tears welled up in his eyes and he stood motionless for a moment, praying for the strength of the Muslim World and the Pakistani nation. Mr Bhutto arrived in Jeddah this evening after making a visit to Medina Munawarah for Ziarat.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025