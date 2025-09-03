Governor to take up power bills waiver with PM, CM

CHINIOT: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has announced that he will discuss waiving electricity bills and agriculture taxes of flood victims for six months with the prime minister and the chief minister.

The governor said this during a visit to the flood-affected areas of Chiniot on Tuesday and listened to the problems of the affectees at Adda Pathankot.

He visited the health department camps and the field hospital of the Red Crescent Society and inquired after the health of the patients and the availability of medicines and other necessary items.

Addressing the flood victims, Mr Haider said the government would not leave the flood victims alone at any cost.

All the losses, including damage to houses, crops and cattle would be compensated in due course of time, he said.

Calls for action against those who built housing units on Chenab bank

He also visited the flood-affected village of Jand Wali Colony and, while speaking to the media, said that the Kalabagh dam was not constructed due to objections of the federating units.

“But dozens of other dams could have been constructed on other rivers, including Chenab,” he added.

He called upon the government to declare an emergency and construct dams on these rivers to save water for irrigation and to produce cheap hydro electricity along with managing such ‘super floods’.

He said that with help of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leadership and philanthropists, a permanent kitchen was being established in the area to provide cooked food till the victims were rehabilitated.

He said he would speak with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about building houses for flood victims in Punjab similar to those constructed in Sindh.

The governor also suggested that the Punjab government should provide alternate land for farmers whose fields washed away in the flood.

“There should be no housing units on the banks of the river Chenab, and whoever did this in the past, must be taken to task,” he demanded.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed the governor about the flood situation, relief and rescue efforts.

Mr Haider expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025