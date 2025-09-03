KMU to establish sub-campus in Buner

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University has announced to establish sub-campus in the flood-stricken Buner district.

This was stated by VC KMU Prof Ziaul Haq, during his visit to the flood-stricken Buner on Tuesday, a statement said. On the occasion, he announced the establishment of sub-campus on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and PTI’s chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The VC stated that the purpose of campus was to provide quality medical education and healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people of Buner, one of the underdeveloped regions of the province. He also inspected the proposed site for the purpose and said it wasn’t only suitable for the programmes such as Doctor of Physical Therapy, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences but also potentially appropriate for the establishment of a future medical college with some modifications.

The new campus will initially launch academic programmes including Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), BS Audiology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Nursing, BS Vision Sciences, BS Nutrition, and BS Allied Health Sciences and the classes are scheduled to begin in the upcoming academic session of October/November 2025.

He said that the establishment of campus in Buner was not only the beginning of a new era in medical education but would also serve as a milestone in addressing the region’s healthcare challenges. He emphasised that the prime objective of the KMU was to provide quality medical education facilities, particularly for students of remote and underprivileged areas, especially female students, at their doorstep.

According to him, this initiative will reduce the financial burden on students and parents, create local employment opportunities, and ensure better healthcare services for the people of Buner.

Later, he visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pir Baba, and nearby flood-affected areas where the KMU had deployed a mobile public health laboratory along with a 12-member qualified staff. The mobile laboratory is equipped with diagnostic facilities for waterborne and epidemic diseases commonly associated with floods, such as cholera, dengue, malaria, COVID-19, Chikungunya , hepatitis, typhoid, influenza, skin and throat infections.

The university has established a free medical camp in Buner where local residents are being provided with free medical consultations, diagnostic services, and essential medicines. Earlier, he attended as chief guest the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Noor Nursing College and also visited Zafar Sani Hospital, Daggar.

