Two LGH staffers suspended after newborn kidnapped

LAHORE: Two veiled women allegedly kidnapped a newborn boy from the nursery unit of the Lahore General Hospital, highlighting negligence on the part of the institute’s management.

The incident left the child’s mother in a state of trauma.

Resident of Kahna area, Zeenat Bibi had given birth to a boy two days back and he was placed under medical observation at the nursery unit of the LGH.

On Monday noon, two women entered the nursery unit and took away the newborn.

The surveillance cameras spotted one of the women carrying the boy and walking down outside the hospital.

The incident sparked anguish among the family members who lashed out at the government hospital’s authorities when they allegedly found the director (emergency) and other senior staff absent.

The hospital management suspended a ward attendant, Shakeela Bibi, and staff member Muhammad Usman, while the ward sister incharge and staff nurse were served with show-cause notices besides initiating a formal departmental inquiry.

The administration also engaged the police to launch a kidnap case, arrest the women and recover the baby.

The LGH released a statement on Monday saying that Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Farooq Afzal took notice of the kidnap of the newborn and sought a detailed report from the hospital administration.

He stated that those guilty of negligence would not be spared under any circumstances. Prof Afzal added that the police had been engaged for the recovery of the child and the hospital administration was strictly directed to extend complete support to the parents.

The LGH principal said strong security and administrative measures would be enforced to prevent such incidents in the future and to restore the trust of patients and their families in the institution.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025