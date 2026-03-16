At least five killed in Rahim Yar Khan roof collapse

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least five women were killed and several others were injured when the roof of a shop collapsed during the distribution of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, officials from the district administration and the BISP said.

District administration spokesperson, Mohammad Ateeq Khan, while speaking to Dawn said reports suggest more than 200 people were gathered near local shop in the Chak 123-P Tibba locality when the incident occurred.

The roof, built with substandard material, could not bear the load of the women and collapsed.

Rescue 1122 officials started relief activities and shifted the injured to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), where an emergency was declared by the district administration.

BISP Rahim Yar Khan Director Talha Bin Amman also told Dawn that five women died, while 20 were injured during the mishap. “The majority of women were at the shop because of [upcoming] Eid.”

However, initial reports by the district administration stated that 57 injured people were brought to the hospital, with one of them in a critical condition.

On the other hand, an eyewitness said seven women died on the spot, while more than 30 were injured during the stampede. The women were waiting at the shop since morning, but the retailer was not releasing the amount to them, despite having multiple devices. Instead, they were instructed to wait on the first floor.

President Asif Ali Zardari “expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at a [private] payment point, where he said “BISP beneficiary women were also present”.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the injured, the Presidency said.

The president also directed BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid to “visit immediately”.

Senator Khalid, in a statement, said the BISP administration was dispatching a “high-level committee” to Rahim Yar Khan to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and submit a detailed report within 24 hours.

“I am deeply saddened over the tragic incident that took place in Rahim Yar Khan today. In complete solidarity with the affected families, I am travelling to Rahim Yar Khan to assess the situation,” she said, adding that BISP stood with the affected families.

In a statement, BISP announced that Rs1 million in compensation would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs300,000 to the injured women. The payments will be made by tomorrow, it added.

The BISP said a notice has been issued to the partner bank and “a heavy fine would be imposed”.

The programme vowed that a “transparent investigation” would be conducted into the matter and strict legal action would be taken against the representatives of the partner bank.

A detailed report of the incident was being prepared by the district administration and Rescue 1122.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Irfan Ali Sammo visited the site and monitored the rescue operations. They also visited the injured at a hospital.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.