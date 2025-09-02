E-Paper | September 02, 2025

‘Urta Lahore’ fest to screen top South Asian films

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:17am

LAHORE: Olomopolo Media, in collaboration with known writer and filmmaker Farjad Nabi, is going to hold “Urta Lahore” festival, showcasing the best of South Asian films.

Scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st September, 2025 at Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus - German Cultural Centre, Lahore, the festival will bring together films, talks and interactive sessions that celebrate the region’s shared heritage and vibrant storytelling traditions.

According to the festival organisers, the festival’s title -- Urta Lahore -- is a deliberate choice. they say that around the world, film festivals are often named after their host cities, embedding cultural identity within the place. By placing Lahore at the centre of this initiative, Olomopolo Media reaffirms the city’s historic role as a hub of art, literature, music, and cinema, positioning it as a meeting ground for regional creativity and dialogue.

Speaking about the festival, the curators noted that Urta Lahore seeks to address a critical gap: “There are very few platforms where South Asian films are screened under one roof. Despite our borders and differences, the region is deeply connected by shared histories, languages and artistic sensibilities. Urta Lahore is about creating that space for dialogue and connection.”

They say that the festival comes at a time when there is a growing attention on the Global South, where South Asia’s thriving creative industries and storytelling traditions are increasingly recognised on the world stage. Urta Lahore aims to not only allow South Asia to speak to itself but also to position its cinema as a vital contributor to global cultural conversations, thy add.

In addition to a diverse lineup of films from across the subcontinent, the festival will host talks and discussions.

As part of this celebration, Urta Lahore will also feature films from Travelling Film South Asia (TFSA). Founded in 1997, TFSA is a biennial festival based in Kathmandu that has become a leading platform for South Asian documentaries.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

