Militant attacks rise to decade-high in August: PICSS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed an alarming spike in militant violence in August 2025, with militant attacks surging by 74 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The 143 recorded militant attacks made August the deadliest month in over a decade, surpassing all monthly figures since February 2014, the PICSS Militancy Database showed. “The wave of violence left 194 people dead, including 73 security forces personnel, 62 civilians, 58 militants, and one pro-government peace committee member,” the report said.

Additionally, 231 others were injured, including 129 security men, 92 civilians, eight militants and two peace committee members. Militants also abducted at least 10 individuals during the month, the institute reported.

In response, security forces escalated operations across the country, killing 100 militants and arresting 31 others. These actions also led to the deaths of three civilians and one security forces member.

Combined casualty toll

When factoring in both militant attacks and security operations, at least 298 people lost their lives in August.

The dead included 158 militants, 74 se­­curity forces personnel, 65 civilians and one peace committee member. The number of injured rose to 250, affecting 137 security personnel, 100 civilians, 11 militants and two peace committee members.

The report noted a 100pc increase in the deaths of security forces personnel and a 145pc rise in their injuries compared to July. Militant fatalities rose by 27pc, while civilian deaths climbed 20pc.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The most significant escalation occur­red in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which saw 106 militant attacks, the highest monthly figure in over 10 years.

The tribal districts (erstwhile FATA) experienced 51 of those attacks, a 200pc increase that resulted in 74 deaths.

The fatalities included 41 militants killed in retaliatory fire, 20 security personnel, 12 civilians and one peace committee member. Security forces killed an additional 24 militants in separate operations in the region.

“Mainland KP (settled districts) was similarly hit, with 55 attacks causing 56 deaths, including 26 security personnel, 22 civilians, and 8 militants,” the report stated. “At least 81 people were injured, including 53 security forces personnel, 26 civilians, and 2 militants.”

Security forces killed 24 militants and arrested 16 others in these areas. Compa­red to July, the violence in mainland marked a 53pc increase in attacks and a 60pc rise in deaths.

Other regions

Balochistan remained volatile with 28 attacks that resulted in 52 deaths — 23 security personnel, 21 civilians and eight militants. Also, 23 security men and 22 civilians were wounded.

Security forces in the province eliminated 50 militants in operations, the highest number of such deaths since June 2015. Intelligence-led operations also dismantled camps belonging to the BLA and the BLF.

In Islamabad, the Intelligence Bureau thwarted a major plot by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, by arresting a would-be suicide bomber and his handler, averting a potential high-profile attack.

Sindh reported six attacks that left eig­ht people dead, including six civilians and two security personnel. Security forc­­es ar­­­rested 11 suspected militants in Karachi.

In Punjab, two attacks occurred, including a TTP assault in Dera Ghazi Khan. The incidents resulted in the deaths of one civilian and one attacker. Separately, security forces killed two militants in Mianwali.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, TTP-linked militants attacked the Chilas district, killing two security personnel and injuring one.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025