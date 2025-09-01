PHOTOS: Displaced Palestinians flee Gaza City amid Israeli military operation Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 05:33pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City, September 1. — Reuters A displaced Palestinian carries belongings, as he flees amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City, September 1. — Reuters Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City, September 1. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Can Climate Change Trigger Armed Conflict?: Borders, Water Wars & International Law Pakistan Floods Roundup: 2 Million Displaced, Sindh Braces for “Super Flood” Palestine Roundup: Gaza Death Toll Surges Past 63,000 as Israel Targets Hamas Spokesman Floods, Climate & Period Poverty: Let’s Talk About Women Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Comments Closed