Pakistan, Turkiye vow to raise Gaza genocide issue

• PM Shehbaz, Erdogan meet on sidelines of SCO summit, condemn Israeli aggression

• Turkish president expresses solidarity with flood-affected people of Pakistan

• PM visits National Earthquake Simulation Centre at Tianjin University, lauds Chinese disaster management technology

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye on Sunday expressed deep concern over genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of brutal Israeli forces and vowed to constantly raise the issue at all international forums.

The two sides made these commitments when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tianjin on the sideline of 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, being held in China.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said: “They expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their shared commitment to using international platforms to advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocidal policies.”

The two leaders also reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties. The premier held a constructive bilateral meeting with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, the statement added.

President Erdogan offered sincere condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan. He expressed his country’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and said that the government and people of Turkiye stood shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of need.

PM visits Tianjin University

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the National Earthquake Simulation Centre at Tianjin University and appreciated the use of modern technology in China for disaster management.

He observed that the modern technology and methods being applied in China would prove extremely beneficial in tackling natural disasters in Pakistan.

By benefiting from Chinese expertise in this field, Pakistan would be able to adopt effective precautionary measures and strategies to deal with future disasters, reports APP.

Speaking about the ongoing massive floods in Pakistan, the prime minister noted that national-level efforts were already under way to deal with the recent flood situation in Pakistan. He said additional relief convoys had been dispatched by the federal government for flood-affected families in Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority to ensure complete coordination with the Punjab government in view of the current flood situation and to provide full support to the provincial disaster management authorities.

PM Shehbaz also addressed students and faculty members of Tianjin University.

The prime minister urged Pakistani students currently studying there to gain the latest knowledge and technology with commitment and hard work and to utilise their expertise in Pakistan for the welfare and prosperity of their people. In his address broadcast on national TV channels, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction that more than 200 students from various parts of Pakistan were receiving education in Tianjin University.

He said it was an opportunity for them to study at a university regarded as ‘a cradle of great learning.’ Terming students as ambassadors of Pakistan, he expressed the optimism that owing to their hard work, dedication and commitment to equip themselves with the latest knowledge, they would return home as architects of the nation’s future.

He said that in Tianjin University Pakistani students would become experts who could contribute not only to China’s remarkable progress but also to development of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025