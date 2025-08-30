52,000 families at risk of displacement due to flood, Sindh CM told

KARACHI: As Guddu Barrage is set to receive inflows of 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs next week, the Sindh government fears the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people living in areas along the Indus River’s banks due to the high flood.

A meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to review the flood situation in the province, was informed by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the irrigation department that a high flood was expected to hit Guddu Barrage between Sept 3 and 4, potentially displacing over 52,000 families.

The CM instructed the PDMA and district administrations to get ready to establish more than 500 camps along river embankments to protect affected communities and livestock. “In case of a major flood wave, not a single life, human or animal, should be lost,” he stressed.

He also directed the deployment of over 30,000 personnel of Rescue-1122 and 178 boats — 72 in northern districts and 106 in southern districts — to respond to potential emergencies and support relocation efforts.

A press statement said that the meeting at the CM House was attended among others by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PDMA Director General Salman Shah and others, while commissioners and DIGs participated in the meeting through a video link.

In view of the likely displacement of people, the chief minister directed to send boats in six vulnerable areas in Sukkur, four each in Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze and Dadu, and three vulnerable areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The CM was informed that the Pakistan Navy had kept 26 boats on standby to support relief operations.

As for PDMA’s stock position, he was told that ample relief supplies — including mosquito nets, blankets, first-aid kits, kitchen sets, mattresses, plastic mats, portable toilets, quilts, jerry cans, sleeping mats, tents, de-watering pumps, and generators — were available for deployment.

Later, the chief minister, taking into account the vulnerability of the situation, decided to visit Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage to assess preparedness and conducted an aerial survey of the vulnerable Indus embankments.

Water level being monitored: Sharjeel

Separately, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government has taken comprehensive emergency measures at all levels to deal with the possible flood situation.

He said that water levels at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages are being continuously monitored and the situation was currently under control, but alternative plans were in place to respond to any emergency, said a press release.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025