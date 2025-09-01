E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Prisoners at Sialkot district jail shifted

Abid Mahmood Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

NAROWAL: As many as 1,007 prisoners have been shifted from the Sialkot district jail to different jails in Punjab owing to the flood situation in the area.

Chief Minister Task Force for Prisons Chairman Rana Manan Khan told Dawn that 565 prisoners at the Sialkot district jail were shifted to the Gujranwala district jail, 274 to the Narowal district jail and 168 to the Hafizabad district jail. He said the prisoners shifted to the Gujranwala, Narowal and Hafizabad jails included both men and women. He said the prisoners had been transferred in order to protect them from the prevailing flood situation.

Meanwhile, labourers from adjoining areas, who worked in factories of Sialkot, had been trapped in their homes and were struggling to eat three square meals a day.

As heavy rains and flash floods in Sialkot have caused severe damage to roads coupled with the closure of industries, thousands of labourers from Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana, Chaprad, Bajwat and hundreds of villages in the area are finding it hard to earn a living.

The collapse of the bridge near Islam Center on Pasrur-Sialkot road had suspended traffic, while the roads connecting Sialkot from Bhagwal Road, Kushnawali Stop, Head Marala Road, Sherpur, Bajwat and Chaprad Sector and other areas had also been washed away in the flood. Public and private transport had been suspended and workers were trapped in their homes for six days.

Workers Muhammad Ashiq and Muhammad Afzal said that they were unable to reach their jobs. They said that it had become difficult to even afford food and the rains and floods had taken away their livelihoods.

Muhammad Imran, a resident of Kushnawali village, said that his mother was seriously ill and the local doctor had referred her to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Sialkot. However, he was unable to shift her to the hospital due to the dilapidated roads. He said that due to poverty, he could not afford her treatment at private hospitals.

Dozens of villages had been cut-off due to the rains and floods and the floodwater was accumulated in people’s houses and animal shelters. The residents of these villages have been waiting for relief from the government. The affectees have demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz take immediate notice of the situation.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...