Park approved at Kohat’s Gandali Dam site

KOHAT: A recreational park has been approved at the Gandali Dam site on the main Kohat-Rawalpindi Highway.

Talking to Dawn here on Saturday, law and parliamentary affairs minister Aftab Alam Advocate said that the park would have a playground for children, swings, jogging tracks, lawns and would also provide a front view of lush green mountains.

“It would become a popular picnic point for the local people and people from the surrounding areas.”

Mr Alam said that the construction of the park would go a long way in generating economic activities for locals in the shape of boating, canteens, and hotels.

“The park would provide the visitors with luxury of breathing fresh air in the clean environment away from the smoke emitting vehicles in the city areas,” he said.

The minister said that the park would bring prosperity to the backward area through creating jobs of watchmen, gardeners, and other categories.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025