Pakistan gets US nod to extend seafood exports for 4 years, set to ‘bolster position in global market’

Pakistan has received authorisation to extend the export of seafood products to the United States for another four years, Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Saturday.

Pakistan’s seafood exports rose to $465 million in FY25, reflecting a 13.4 per cent increase in value and an 8pc growth in quantity compared to last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in July.

According to a press release by the maritime ministry, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classified all Pakistani fisheries listed on its List of Foreign Fisheries as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

“This classification confirms that Pakistan’s fisheries meet US standards for protecting marine mammals from incidental mortality and serious injury during fishing operations,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying.

The MMPA required fisheries to “minimise marine mammal bycatch, adopt conservation practices, and sustainably operate measures” for supporting healthier marine ecosystems, the press release read.

“The decision reflects international recognition of the quality of Pakistan’s seafood and will provide long-term stability to the sector,” the minister said.

“The extension is expected to bolster our position in the global seafood market, securing access to one of the world’s largest seafood importers,” he added.

The maritime ministry further said that the current seafood earnings were about $2 per kilogramme in the global market, noting that “with this international endorsement of compliance, the price is projected to rise, potentially opening new markets in Europe and the Gulf.”

It stated that Pakistan exported 242,484 metric tons of seafood products worth $489.2 million at an average of $2 per kilogramme. “The same export volume next year could generate nearly $600 million.”

Chaudhry called the successful submission of a comprehensive compliance dossier to NOAA “a critical milestone”. “This acceptance validates Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to regulate its commercial fisheries, uphold sustainable fishing practices, and align with international environmental standards,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the approval was “vital” to protect multi-million-dollar seafood exports to the US market and enhance the country’s reputation for responsible and sustainable fisheries management. Chaudhry also emphasised “strengthening protective measures for marine mammal populations” to ensure the long-term health of marine biodiversity.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Commerce noted that Pakistan’s exporters were poised to gain a significant competitive advantage in the US market after the government successfully negotiated a reduction in reciprocal tariffs — from 29pc to 19pc — the lowest rate in the region.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal had said the revised tariff structure presents a timely opportunity to boost exports and appreciated the coordinated efforts of the government’s economic team, along with private sector support, in achieving this milestone.