E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Man kills self after shooting former wife

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

LAHORE: A man reportedly died by suicide soon after killing his former wife in Sundar area here on Friday.

A police official said Ali Hasan had divorced his wife, Afeefa, sometime back following some family disputes. On Friday, he barged into the house of his former in-laws and thrashed Afeefa’s father after an argument. As Afeefa stepped up to help her father, the suspect shot her dead.

He then fired a shot in his temple and died on the spot, the police official said while quoting initial reports. He said the police along with the forensic experts reached the site, and collected evidence besides taking statements of the woman’s parents.

They then shifted the bodies to the city morgue for autopsy and lodged a case.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...