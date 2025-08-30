Man kills self after shooting former wife

LAHORE: A man reportedly died by suicide soon after killing his former wife in Sundar area here on Friday.

A police official said Ali Hasan had divorced his wife, Afeefa, sometime back following some family disputes. On Friday, he barged into the house of his former in-laws and thrashed Afeefa’s father after an argument. As Afeefa stepped up to help her father, the suspect shot her dead.

He then fired a shot in his temple and died on the spot, the police official said while quoting initial reports. He said the police along with the forensic experts reached the site, and collected evidence besides taking statements of the woman’s parents.

They then shifted the bodies to the city morgue for autopsy and lodged a case.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025