Woman, man killed for honour in Torghar

A Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

MANSEHRA: A woman, who had come from Lahore to participate in a wedding ceremony, was killed along with a young man for honour in Torghar district on Friday, the police said.

“The bodies have been shifted to a health facility for autopsy and other legal formalities,” a police official told reporters.

Residents of the Gaturangian area of Judbah, where the incident took place, said a local opened fire after allegedly finding his sister-in-law, who had come from Lahore, in the fields with a man, killing them on the spot.

The deceased man, a resident of Battagram, was working as a labourer at a local hospital, the police said.

The police lodged FIR, and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

