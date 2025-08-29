Men’s Asia Cup 2025 tickets go on sale for cricket fans

The tickets for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 — including the much-awaited Pakistan-India clash — are now available for sale, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

According to the board, the tickets are being sold starting from 40 dirhams (PKR 3,069.51) for the matches in Abu Dhabi and 50 (PKR 3,836.89) dirhams for the ones in Dubai.

“Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at 1,400 [dirhams] (PKR 10,743.28),” the ECB announced.

It said fans could buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining matches not included in the seven-match ticket package.

The board said that, in the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the ticket booths at both the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi — the details of which will be announced in due course.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are set to compete in the Asia Cup that runs from Sept 9 to 28 in the UAE. The Green-shirts are in Group ‘A’ alongside arch-rivals and defending champions India, Oman and the UAE while Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. The matches will be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The eight-team tournament will kick off on Sept 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India’s sports ministry has declared that India and Pakistan would not have any bilateral sporting ties even on neutral venues as per an unprecedented new policy but the cricket team would not be stopped from playing the Asia Cup next month as it is a multi-lateral engagement.

Last month, the Pakistan Sports Board had asked sports federations in the country to seek approval before participating in sporting events held in India.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that any talks on sporting ties with India would be held on equal footing and there would be no more pleading for negotiations.