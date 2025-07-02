Pakistan and India likely to clash on Sept 7 in Asia Cup 2025: report

Pakistan and India are expected to play against each other “likely” on September 7 in the Asia Cup 2025 — set to begin on September 4 or 5 in the UAE, according to a report by The Times of India on Wednesday.

The T-20 tournament will mark the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, beginning with a group stage and then a super-four round. The participating teams include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

According to Asia Cup’s website, recent political tensions between India and Pakistan have made UAE the frontrunner to host the tournament or serve as part of a hybrid hosting model. The multi-nation tournament was initially going to be hosted solely by India.

According to the Indian media report, a 17-day window has been almost finalised by the Asian Cricket Council, where India and Pakistan are to clash on September 7. The two teams could also see a second match on September 14, depending on how the teams progress.

The report said that all the participating teams are currently in the process of getting approvals from their respective governments, adding that promotional activities for the tournament are already underway.

The recent India-Pakistan tensions briefly cast a shadow on this year’s Asia Cup, with speculation that India would pull out of the Asia Cup. The BCCI later termed the report as “speculative and imaginary”, according to the Press Trust of India.

India will host the women’s 50-overs World Cup this year, but Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under an arrangement made by the International Cricket Council.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year and played all their matches, including the March 9 final, in Dubai.

Bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.