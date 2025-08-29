PHOTOS: People protest in Brazil’s Sao Paulo against the deaths of journalists due to Israeli military actions Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:18am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Demonstrators protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters A demonstrator holds a banner reading “Israel, stop killing journalists of Gaza”, during a protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters Demonstrators protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Why Governance Failures Threaten Pakistan’s Growth FLOOD LEVELS EXPLAINED Why Pakistan Keeps Flooding: Climate Change or Governance? Pakistan Floods Roundup: Sindh on Alert Pakistan’s Food Exports Drop: What It Means for You Pakistan Flood Crisis: Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej on High Alert After India’s Release Can Islamic Banking Replace Conventional Banking In Pakistan? Comments Closed