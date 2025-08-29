PHOTOS: People protest in Brazil’s Sao Paulo against the deaths of journalists due to Israeli military actions

Demonstrators protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

A demonstrator holds a banner reading “Israel, stop killing journalists of Gaza”, during a protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the deaths of journalists in Israeli military actions in Gaza, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 28, 2025. — Reuters