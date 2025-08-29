Man offering prayers killed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed over an enmity in Tajazai area here on Thursday.

Police said that Arab Khan was offering Zuhr prayers at a hotel when his rivals including Rehanullah and Afnan came there and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

They said the attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“The body was transported to the District Headquarters Hospital to complete medico-legal formalities,” they added.

They said a case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of law in Ghaznikhel police station and an investigation had been launched.

Separately, a village council chairman was injured in an armed attack in Jhangkhel area of the district on Thursday.

Injured VC chairman Arab Khan told Shahbazkhel police in a preliminary report that he belonged to a respected family in the area but two suspects including Jamil and Abdul Hameed asked him to pay Rs2 million as extortion money. He said on his refusal, the suspects opened fire on him with their assault rifles outside his house in the village.

The village council nazim said that he was wounded in the attack while the main gate of the house and two motorcars parked inside and a wheat storage container were damaged.

Police said the attackers escaped from the crime scene. A case has been registered against the attackers under relevant sections of law.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025