E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Another suspect arrested in Raiwind murder video case

Rana Bilal Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 11:34pm

Another suspect in the torture of two brothers by street vendors in Raiwind was arrested, a lawyer representing the victims said on Wednesday.

The incident went viral on social media when a video clip showed some street vendors subjecting both brothers to severe torture on a road in the Raiwind area a few days back. They were lying in a pool of blood, and the suspected attackers, holding clubs in their hands, were spotted torturing them at a public place with many onlookers and passersby standing around. One brother died of severe torture marks at the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The main suspect was arrested and handed over to the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Tuesday.

Ali Ahmed Awan, a lawyer representing the victims’ father, told Dawn.com that police have arrested the main suspect from Sahiwal.

“A total of six suspects are named in the case and so far, three have been arrested,” Awan said. “Police arrested the suspect from Sahiwal with the help of modern technology.”

The lawyer added that the suspect fled Raiwind after the incident and went into hiding in Sahiwal.

“The police are cooperating with us and we are satisfied with their performance,” Awan said. “Police raids are also being carried out to arrest the other suspects.

“All the suspects should be arrested and strict action should be taken,” he continued.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on the complaint of the victims’ father on August 22 at the Raiwind City Police Station under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It said the incident occurred on August 21 at 5:45pm when the brothers were returning home and stopped to buy some fruit. “Due to a dispute over money, the owner of the fruit cart … and his brother … began beating my sons and called some other people,” the complainant said.

In June, Karachi police arrested a main suspect along with his two employees over charges of beating a citizen after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting authorities to take notice of it.

