Second brother tortured over trifle expires

LAHORE: A young man who was allegedly tortured by some street vendors over a petty dispute of Rs30 succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital here on Sunday.

He was identified as Rashid and his brother Wajid had already died of severe torture marks at the spot.

The incident went viral on social media when a video clip showed some street vendors subjecting both brothers to severe torture on a road in Raiwind area two days back.

They were lying in a pool of blood and the suspected attackers holding clubs in hands were spotted torturing them at a public place with many onlookers and passersby standing around.

According to the video clip, no one from the passersby tried to rescue the two young men when they were being tortured by the attackers.

There were reports that the police traced and arrested two of the suspected attackers after lodging a case against them.

A police official said Wajid and Rashid had argued with a street vendor over the price of the fruit.

He said the minor issue later led to the heated debate and then physical attack by the suspects.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2025