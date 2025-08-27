E-Paper | August 27, 2025

‘Major rescue operation’ underway at Kartarpur Sahib: DG ISPR

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 04:44pm

The DG ISPR added that the army is carrying out a “major rescue operation” with boats in Kartarpur Sahib, adding that if the weather clears, army aviation will join in the rescue effort.

“As we speak, five engineer boats, with civil administration, are part of the rescue operation,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

“In addition to in situ troops, four infantry units and engineer units have been deployed in the area around Kasur, evacuating around 9,000 people and relocating them and animals to safe zones. A military relief centre and medical camps have been established in the area.”

The DG ISPR noted that while floods have not reached Bahawalnagar, four engineer and infantry units are on standby and relief camps will be established. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from areas with rising water flow.

