PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally launched Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30, calling it a landmark initiative for clean transport, climate resilience, industrial transformation, and youth empowerment.

Addressing the launch ce­­remony, the prime minister said the new policy repres­e­nts a national commitment to reducing emissions, promoting clean technology, and shifting to sustainable transport solutions. He appl­auded the efforts of his ind­ustries aide Haroon Akhtar Khan and Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain for crafting what he termed “a comprehensive and forward-looking framework”.

“I was personally involved in the meetings and I sincerely appreciate the dedication shown by Haroon Akh­tar, the secretary for industries, and all the relevant institutions, both at the federal and provincial levels,” the PM said. He also ack­no­wledged the technical support extended by the British government and the UK High Commissioner in shaping the policy framework.

PM Shehbaz and federal ministers also distributed e-scooters to a group of top-performing students. The students had scored the highest marks in various disciplines at the intermediate level.

Premier says framework also about empowering youth, reducing carbon footprint

He reiterated the distribution was strictly merit-based, with a 10pc additional quota for students from Balochis­tan. He also announced that 100,000 laptops would soon be distributed among high achievers, and proposed expanding the budget from Rs9 billion to Rs90 billion in the next fiscal year.

“This policy is not only ab­­out clean energy. It is about empowering our youth, re­­ducing our carbon footprint, and opening the door to a new era of innovation and opportunity,” he said about the NEV.

In his remarks, PM’s Spe­cial Assistant for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan described the NEV Policy 2025-30 as “not just a statement of intent, but a blueprint for Pakistan’s clean transport revolution”. He emphasised that the policy was part of a larger national strategy to cut fuel imports, drive innovation, and empower youth.

“Pakistan spends billions annually on petroleum im­­ports, while urban air pollution costs us over Rs105 billion in healthcare and productivity losses. We are moving beyond vehicle assembly to battery production, charging infrastructu­­­re, and advanced parts manufacturing,” Mr Akhtar said.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain, who initially launched the policy initiative during his previous tenure as minister for industries, reflected with pride on its journey to final implementation.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2025