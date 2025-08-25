E-Paper | August 25, 2025

World bank approves $47.9m grant to improve Punjab primary education, enrolment

Reuters Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 11:19am
This photo taken on November 13, 2024 shows students attending a class at the non-profit Roshan Pakistan Foundation school, in Abdullah Goth village on the outskirts of Karachi. — AFP/File
The World Bank on Monday approved a $47.9 million grant to improve primary education in Punjab, saying the project will expand early childhood schooling, re-enrol out-of-school children and strengthen teacher support.

In June, the World Bank has ap­­proved $100m for the “Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services in Balochistan” (GRADES-Balochistan) project, which aimed to benefit around 250,000 students by increasing enrolment and improving literacy.

The move came over a month after the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the World Bank teams conducted the 12th and final mission to review and evaluate progress against the targets set under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

More to follow

