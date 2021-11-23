Dawn Logo

Lawyers ‘beat up’ woman on Malir courts premises

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 23, 2021 - Updated November 23, 2021 09:23am
A file view of a court in Karachi. — Photo by Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi/File
KARACHI: A female activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and her brother were allegedly manhandled by lawyers on Malir courts premises on Monday.

Laila Parveen told the media that she along with her brother had appeared before a court in connection with a case she lodged against her ex-husband Advocate Hasnain about a dishonoured cheque.

She said that her ex-husband had given a cheque for Rs6.5 million, which was bounced when approached the bank.

She said she filed the case at the SITE-Superhighway police station and when she along with her brother came to attend the hearing, her ex-husband along with his colleagues Advocate Shahzad Saeed and Advocate Jalbani verbally and physically assaulted them.

The incident created a scene at the judicial complex and a video also went viral on the social media.

Later, the general secretary of the Malir district bar association, Riaz Bhatti, said that some lawyers had tried to get the dispute between Advocate Hasnain and Ms Parveen resolved, but some people accompanying her became harsh and indulged in a fist fight.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2021

