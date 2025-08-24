Iranian forces kill six militants

TEHRAN: Iranian for­ces killed six militants in a raid in the restive southeast, saying they were members of a “terrorist” group linked to Israel.

“During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sistan-Baluch­istan province, six assailants were killed and two others arrested,” official news agency IRNA said, citing a statement from the intelligence services.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afg­hanistan, has long been a flashpoint for clashes bet­ween security forces and armed groups.

The news agency said there were “documents” indicating “the Zionist nature” of the group targeted in the latest raid, adding that its members had planned to attack a “vital” facility in Iran’s east, without elaborating.

The report said that “the main operation team” was composed of “seven non-Iranian terrorists”, but did not specify their nationality.

Two intelligence agents and a police officer were wounded in the gunfight.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2025