E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Reuters Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 06:03pm

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Tehran should be unveiled soon, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib told state TV on Sunday, describing them as a “treasure trove” which will strengthen Iran’s offensive capabilities.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that Iranian intelligence agencies had obtained a large trove of sensitive Israeli documents. Khatib said these were related to Israel’s nuclear facilities and its relations with the United States, Europe and other countries, and to its defensive capabilities.

There was no immediate official comment from Israel.

It was not clear whether the information breach was linked to a reported hacking of an Israeli nuclear research centre last year, which Tehran is only disclosing now amid heightened tensions over its nuclear programme.

“The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential but the documents should be unveiled soon,” Khatib said, adding that in terms of volume, “talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement.”

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli agents had seized a huge “archive” of Iranian documents that showed Tehran had done more nuclear work than previously known.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if Tehran does not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme. But Trump in April reportedly blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favour of negotiating a deal with Tehran.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that abandoning uranium enrichment was “100 per cent” against Iran’s interests, rejecting a central US demand in talks to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Western powers say Iran is refining uranium to a high degree of fissile purity close to the level suitable for atomic bomb fuel. Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
Updated 08 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

Reversing the increasing poverty rate, now at 45pc, requires political will and a strong policy focus.
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...