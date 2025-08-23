CTD finds RAW ties to targeted killing in Sindh as 6 suspects arrested

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said that it found involvement of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the target killing of a man in Badin district and arrested six suspects in this connection.

On July 30, the CTD had said it arrested four suspected members of a banned separatist militant group in Karachi over charges of killing a man in Badin’s Matli on May 18. During interrogation, the suspects had confessed that they had gunned down the victim, identified as Abdul Rehman. A case was registered under terrorism charges.

According to a statement by the law enforcement agency today, “In a joint operation, Sindh CTD and the state intelligence agencies traced the network working for the Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) and arrested six suspects.”

It added that the 45-year-old victim was “an innocent citizen who actively participated in welfare work”.

“The suspects escaped after unjustly killing him,” the statement said, adding that the Indian media had expressed “immense joy” over the murder and claimed that “an Indian enemy was killed in Pakistan”.

The statement further said that the provincial government had appointed a joint investigation team under the leadership of the CTD deputy inspector general of police for investigation.

“During the investigation, thoroughly reviewing all aspects, including suspects’ statements, records and bank transactions, there was clear evidence suggesting the involvement of the banned organisation Sindh Revolutionary Army in the facilitation of RAW,” it said, adding that teams have been formed for further arrests.

Speaking during a press conference today, CTD Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan said, “Based on technical information, four suspects, Umair Asghar, Sajjad, Ubaid and Shakeel were arrested on July 8. Upon investigation, there was proof of their links to RAW.”

He continued, “The investigation also proved that the mastermind of this (killing), residing in a Gulf state, was an Indian agent and handler Sanjay Kumar alias Fauji.”

He explained that Sanjay had hired a resident of Sheikhpura named Salman. “On May 12, Salman travelled to Hyderabad and stayed at a hotel. His four accomplices came from Muridke and Sheikhpura,” he said, adding that they monitored the target’s movements for five days.

AIG Azad said that three of the suspects — Shakeel, Ubaid and Sajjad — went to Matli to carry out the killing, adding, “Umair and Salman stayed at the hotel in Hyderabad and handled the operation from there.”

“Sanjay stayed in contact [with them] from a foreign country throughout the incident,” he explained, adding, “Salman returned to the Gulf country through Karachi airport and escaped to Nepal.”

He further noted, “CTD also found that RAW spent a ton of money, sending money through banks and various sources.” Within terror financing, the CTD arrested Arsalan on Aug 17 and Talha Umair on Aug 22, he said.

The CTD recovered one 9mm pistol, one 30 bore pistol, one 125cc motorcycle and mobile phones from the suspects, he said. He added that RAW also utilised a separatist organisation and further investigation is underway.

The official also stated that “such extra-territorial killings” are considered state-sponsored terrorism under international law.

Noting the Indian spy agency’s previous involvement in “similar actions in other countries”, he said, “They use criminal elements, terrorist groups and proxies. That was also the modus operandi in this case, as evident in the facts on RAW’s involvement during our investigation.”

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi remanded a suspected RAW agent in the CTD’s custody, Muhammad Arsalan, over his alleged terror financing and facilitation in this targeted killing case.

The CTD claimed that initial interrogation revealed Arsalan and Umair’s involvement in terror financing, while the remaining suspects were directly linked to the targeted killing of the citizen. It added that an “Indian national” had given them the target and paid Rs3 million.

In June, four suspected Indian agents were arrested in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Quaidabad area. “The suspects had made videos and captured pictures of the country’s sensitive installations, which they used to send to RAW using specialised software,” police claimed.