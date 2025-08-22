PM Shehbaz to call meeting on illegal constructions on rivers soon

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that he will convene a meeting over the illegal constructions on rivers soon, as monsoon rains caused catastrophic floods in northern parts of the country.

Record rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which started on August 15, have wreaked havoc on different parts of the province. Last week, the provincial government declared an emergency as torrential rains ravaged homes, displaced families, and left a trail of destruction across Buner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and beyond.

Speaking during a federal cabinet meeting today, PM Shehbaz said, “I will call a meeting over the illegal constructions on rivers, such as hotels, restaurants and houses.”

He highlighted the concerns over such structures, which reflected “catastrophic beauty”, and over the cutting of trees in Galiyat, where plazas and houses have been constructed.

“There is no room for man-made disasters,” he said, adding that the meeting will be called on an all-Pakistan basis to discuss these issues.

The premier discussed the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas during the meeting, saying that the federal government has extended “full cooperation” to the provincial governments, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz also commended the efforts of the armed forces in rescue and relief operations. “Pakistan Army reached the distant and difficult areas to rescue the people. For this purpose, helicopters were also used,” he said.

He mentioned his visit to flood-affected areas in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the efforts of ministers and secretaries. He said, “This is a collective responsibility.”

“For how long will the provincial and federal governments keep giving compensation for illegal structures?” he questioned.

The prime minister also condoled the casualties, stating, “over 700 people, including over 400 in KP lost their lives in the recent rains and flash floods,” according to Radio Pakistan.

“He emphasised that the responsibility of climate change ministry has increased to deal with the issue of climate change. He said other relevant departments will also have to play their part in it,” the report added.

The premier mentioned the recent “destructive rains” in Karachi from earlier this week. “I talked to the Sindh chief minister and (PPP Chairman) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to express my sympathies,” he said.

PM Shehbaz on Wednesday visited the flood-affected districts of Swat, Buner and Shangla in KP, as 14 more bodies were recovered from debris in Swabi’s Dalori.

While interacting with flood victims, he assured them of the government and the army’s unwavering commitment to extending maximum support to them “in this critical hour”.

On Monday, the KP government released Rs800 million in relief funds for all affected districts, with an additional Rs500m specifically for worst-hit Buner, as flash floods continue to ravage the province with the death toll at 393.

UK govt announces humanitarian aid for monsoon-affected regions

Separately, the United Kingdom announced £1.33 million in humanitarian aid to support Pakistan’s response to the devastating impact of monsoon rains, according to a press release.

“This funding will help more than 223,000 people across seven flood-affected districts in Punjab, GB, and KP,” the press release said.

It added that the support would enable “a wide range of emergency and early recovery efforts”, which include “the provision of dry food rations, search and rescue operations, mobile medical camps, rehabilitation of drinking water systems, restoration of irrigation channels, and support for livelihoods and agriculture”.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott was quoted as saying, “Through UK-funded programmes, vital assistance is reaching communities affected by flooding and landslides.

“Working closely with national and provincial authorities and partners, the UK remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response and resilience.”

She said that the UK trained 2400 community volunteers for search and rescue operations across vulnerable districts, adding, “25 volunteers from Charsadda have joined Rescue 1122’s efforts in Buner, providing crucial help at a time when many people remain missing or trapped under debris.”

Mobile medical camps were being set up in areas where health clinics were damaged, ensuring continued access to essential healthcare, she said.

She was further quoted as saying, “Non-food items, food rations, shelter materials, and dignity kits for women, are being distributed to displaced families.

“Meanwhile, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs district coordinators in Swat and Buner are helping to coordinate the work of humanitarian organisations on the ground, ensuring aid is delivered effectively and efficiently.”

Additional reporting by Irfan Sadozai.