China’s Foreign Minister Wang, COAS Munir discuss regional security and counter-terrorism

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad during his official visit to the country, discussing regional security and counter-terrorism, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday night to attend the sixth Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue on Thursday morning. He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming China’s commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Wang—who had earlier met his Afghan counterpart in Kabul on Wednesday—said that China was prepared to support its neighbours on issues concerning their core interests and to firmly oppose external interference in the region, per a Chinese foreign ministry handout. He stressed the need to improve the security dialogue mechanism, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, strengthen the fight against transnational terrorism, and eliminate conditions that promote extremism.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, Wang and COAS Munir held discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.”

Wang reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development, the statement said, adding that COAS Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support for Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, it said.

Pakistan and China share a longstanding strategic partnership that covers trade, energy, defence and infrastructure. Their militaries have built deep mutual trust and cooperation, and both sides agreed to sustain high-level visits while enhancing collaboration in joint training, exercises and military technology.

On August 1, COAS Munir, while speaking at an event marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, stressed that the “enduring partnership” between Islamabad and Beijing will continue to play a pivotal role in regional stability.

Last month, during COAS Munir’s visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership had lauded the role of the Pakistan Army and hailed it as a “cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor” for peace in the region.

With input from Reuters.