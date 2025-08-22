11 injured as forces clash with militants in South Waziristan

BAJAUR / SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 11 people — including a woman and children — were injured, when heavy clashes erupted between security forces and militants in the Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Thursday morning, officials and residents told Dawn.

The exchange of fire took place near Karmazi Stop, as troops were carrying out an operation to take control of a key militant stronghold. Sources said security forces managed to establish two new posts in the area.

Officials said that several militants initially managed to take refuge inside a nearby structure, but later fled during the clearance operation.

The crossfire left 11 residents injured, who were provided first aid before being shifted to the District Headq­uarters Hospital in Wana.

Witnesses said intermittent firing continued throughout the day, and residents said the area remained tense throughout the operation, with families confined to their homes for several hours. The Wana-Azam Warsak Road remained closed until around 1pm, disrupting routine life and leaving thousands unable to reach Wana Rustam bazaar.

Several militants believed to be among those killed in Bajaur explosion

Security officials confirmed that the road was later cleared.

Separately, several people were killed an explosion in the remote Charmang region of Bajaur’s Nawagai tehsil.

Although the exact cause of the incident is yet to be established, some sources claimed that a number of militants were among those killed. By some accounts, over two dozen individuals were killed in the explosion, which occurred in a mosque located in a hilly area. The remoteness of the region made it difficult to obtain independent confirmation of the incident.

It may be recalled that Operation Sarbakaf is currently underway in Bajaur, and residents have been evacuated from parts of the district as security forces work to root out a militant presence in the area.

There was no official word from Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, on either incident, until going to press.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2025