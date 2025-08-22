PTI terms SC decision ‘a ray of hope’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI termed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to its founder a “ray of hope” and claimed that the order not only “exposed the fabricated narrative” but also stood as proof of Imran Khan’s innocence.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, flanked by PTI senior leaders Latif Khosa and Aamir Dogar, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the day marked a “moment of relief and joy for the nation”, as the courts had finally delivered justice after a prolonged wait. He pointed out that only one case — the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case — remained pending. He hoped it would also be decided in PTI’s favour, paving the way for Mr Khan’s release from detention.

Highlighting the events of May 9, the PTI leader reiterated the party’s stance that the May 9 narrative was “fabricated”. He said that the latest decision was purely legal in nature, serving as “proof” of Imran Khan’s innocence. “When the entire May 9 account is built on falsehood and rests solely on the testimony of two police officials, what is there for us to apologise for?” he said.

Salman Akram Raja expressed confidence that party leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Malik Ahmad Bhachar would soon return, affirming that the struggle of the PTI colleagues would continue with full determination.

Party leaders say court order ‘exposes fabricated narrative’; only one case remains against Imran

Recalling the negotiation process, he said PTI had clearly demanded a meeting with the party founder, but the authorities failed to arrange it. “We want to talk to those who hold the actual mandate and authority for negotiations,” he reiterated.

Referring to the cases against Imran Khan, Latif Khosa noted that the matter had already lost its relevance when bail was granted to Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Hafiz Farhat, which led the apex court to extend similar relief to the PTI founder.

He highlighted that in the Zaman Park and Chakri incidents, only one individual had testified, while in five out of eight cases, Mr Khan was not even named. He termed the arrest unlawful, reminding that the law clearly stated that once bail was granted in one case, another of the same nature could not be initiated.

Referring to the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said the funds were deposited in the SC’s account and were originally meant for the Sindh government. However, he claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had diverted these funds towards the Danish School project.

“It is now for the Sindh government and the federal government to resolve this matter between themselves,” he said.

Separately, PTI Punjab leader Shayan Bashir said the verdict clearly demonstrated that all attempts to link Imran Khan to the May 9 violence were “baseless”, and the state machinery failed to substantiate such allegations.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 22th, 2025