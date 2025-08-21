E-Paper | August 21, 2025

SC accepts Imran’s bail pleas in eight May 9 cases

Umer Mehtab Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 01:19pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

In November 2024, a Lahore anti-terrorism court had denied Imran bail in the cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, including an attack on the house of the Lahore corps commander.

The incarcerated PTI leader’s plea challenging that was also rejected by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 24. Subsequently, days later, Imran had challenged that dismissal before the apex court.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, which also comprised Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, resumed hearing the petitions today.

Barrister Salman Safdar appeared on behalf of the PTI founder, while Punjab Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi represented the state.

Both concluded their arguments, following which the CJP announced the bench’s decision.

However, Imran has multiple other cases against him. Imprisoned since August 2023 in a case related to state gifts, the PTI founder is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in the £190 million graft case and faces pending trials related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI hailed the SC ruling, using the hashtag “Victory For Imran Khan” in its X post.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, the Punjab prosecutor informed the court that he could not appear yesterday due to illness.

CJP Afridi, noting he had two questions from Naqvi, asked, “You must have read the Lahore High Court’s verdict. Can a final observation be made in a case of bail?”

During the hearing on August 12, the chief justice had raised questions over some observations made by the LHC, noting that the SC will not touch upon the legal findings so as not to affect any party’s case.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...
Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...