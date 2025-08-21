SC accepts Imran’s bail pleas in eight May 9 cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

In November 2024, a Lahore anti-terrorism court had denied Imran bail in the cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, including an attack on the house of the Lahore corps commander.

The incarcerated PTI leader’s plea challenging that was also rejected by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 24. Subsequently, days later, Imran had challenged that dismissal before the apex court.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, which also comprised Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, resumed hearing the petitions today.

Barrister Salman Safdar appeared on behalf of the PTI founder, while Punjab Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi represented the state.

Both concluded their arguments, following which the CJP announced the bench’s decision.

However, Imran has multiple other cases against him. Imprisoned since August 2023 in a case related to state gifts, the PTI founder is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in the £190 million graft case and faces pending trials related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI hailed the SC ruling, using the hashtag “Victory For Imran Khan” in its X post.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, the Punjab prosecutor informed the court that he could not appear yesterday due to illness.

CJP Afridi, noting he had two questions from Naqvi, asked, “You must have read the Lahore High Court’s verdict. Can a final observation be made in a case of bail?”

During the hearing on August 12, the chief justice had raised questions over some observations made by the LHC, noting that the SC will not touch upon the legal findings so as not to affect any party’s case.

