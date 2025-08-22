63 PTI workers granted bail over Aug 15 protest

ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court granted bail to PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, a local court on Thursday also approved the post-arrest bail applications of 63 party workers and ordered their release.

However, unlike the PTI workers who are expected to be released from jail, Mr Khan’s detention is unlikely to end soon, as he is facing over 100 cases in the courts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas granted bail to the detained workers against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The magistrate had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides and reviewing the case record, later announcing the decision in favour of the petitioners.

FIA court adjourns hearing of Bulgari jewellery set case until Aug 26

According to police, 40 PTI workers were arrested in a case registered at the Margalla Police Station, while 23 others were detained in a case registered at the Industrial Area Police Station. The cases were filed in connection with a protest held on August 15 under various legal provisions.

Meanwhile, the Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) adjourned the hearing in the case related to a Bulgari jewellery set that Mr Khan allegedly received from the Toshakhana. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the brief proceeding at Federal Courts Complex instead of Adiala Jail and adjourned the hearing until August 26.

Mr Khan is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190 million corruption reference and is also in judicial custody in connection with multiple FIRs.

According to statistics provided by Isl­a­mabad Police, Mr Khan is facing 67 cas­es registered under the Pakis­tan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). These FIRs are related to PTI’s protests during the Azadi March and events on October 5 and November 26.

The former premier is also facing 43 cases in various courts of Rawalpindi. These FIRs were registered by Rawal­pindi and Attock Police. Additionally, Mr. Khan is facing 12 cases in the Anti-Terrorism Court of Rawalpindi related to the violent protests of May 9, 2023.

Published in Dawn, August 22th, 2025