Rana Sanaullah urges PTI not to launch protest drive on Independence Day

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday urged the PTI to stage their upcoming nationwide protest movement on any day other than August 14, as it is Independence Day and should be celebrated with the nation united as one.

On August 6, a message was posted on PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan’s X account, calling for the PTI to “take to the streets in full force against the ongoing fascism in our beloved homeland”. That message came in the wake of the PTI’s failed protests on August 5.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal’, Sanaullah said that he had no issue with the protest going ahead but raised concerns about the timing.

“Protesting is their right, but to do it on August 14 would be upsetting and against our traditions,” he stated.

“On August 14, the nation will celebrate [Independence Day] with zeal, but the opposition has planned something on that day. They should not have their movement or protest on August 14; do it on the 15th, 16th, or 13th.”

The PM’s adviser lauded the opposition parties for “standing united” and “having coordination”, but raised an issue with them launching protests on national holidays.

“August 5 was the Day of Exploitation,” Sanaullah said, referring to the day observed by Pakistan to mark the Indian government’s move to strip occupied Kashmir of its autonomy.

“The nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and paying tribute to Kashmiri martyrs that day. They (the PTI) announced a big movement, and nothing ended up happening,” he said.

On August 5, police detained PTI protesters across the country after party activists took to the streets to officially kick off a nationwide movement for the release of Imran, who has been in jail for two years now.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (operations) Faisal Kamran told Dawn.com: “More than 30 PTI activists trying to block roads in different areas of the city were taken into custody.” He denied reports of the police arresting hundreds of activists.

Meanwhile, PTI Balochistan President Dawood Shah Kakar claimed “several” PTI workers, including five leaders, were arrested after they gathered at a place in Balochistan’s Kohlu district for a protest.

The Rawalpindi administration banned all assemblies and gatherings until August 10 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing an “imminent threat”.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Achkazai, MNA Shandana Gulzar and others departed for Adiala Jail, where Imran is imprisoned but they were stopped by the Punjab police, with the TTAP sharing a video of Achakzai’s exchange with the personnel.

PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser announced that the second phase of the PTI’s efforts would take place on August 14, after which the party planned to head to Sindh. “We will unite the entire country to rid ourselves of this oppressive government,” he added.