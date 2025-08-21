Rescue operation in flood-hit areas completed, KP cabinet told

PESHAWAR: Rescue operation in the flood-hit areas has been completed, while search for the missing persons is still under way, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was informed on Wednesday.

The cabinet met with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair and its members and senior government officials in attendance.

Officials informed participants that damage to infrastructure and public lives and property by rains and flash floods was being assessed and once the exercise was completed, its details would be laid before the cabinet.

Additional chief secretary (home and tribal affairs) Abid Majid said the relevant departments had been directed to expedite data collection for the early provision of compensation to the affected families.

CM orders immediate restoration of health centres, water supply

He said mobile phone service providers should ensure complete restoration of their coverage in the calamity-hit areas to people to get connected with relatives.

Mr Majeed said the planning and development department had come up with an app to ensure easy access to data in the affected areas.

Mr Gandapur said the compensation was being provided to the families of those killed in floods and those who suffered injuries.

He ordered immediate restoration of health centres in affected areas with full availability of essential medicines and deployment of mobile hospitals.

The chief minister called for proactive measures to prevent possible outbreaks of epidemics, provision of fodder for livestock, and necessary steps to protect animals from diseases.

He ordered the immediate restoration of drinking water schemes such as tube wells, and the speedy rehabilitation of road connectivity.

“We [government] will ensure that those whose houses were destroyed are provided with new homes, while the compensation covers livestock losses. Also, businessmen will be supported with a comprehensive relief package,” he said.

The chief minister said in addition to the already allocated Rs3 billion, Rs2 billion was released to strengthen ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

While responding to the urgent needs of various departments and the pressing requirement for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by the recent floods, the cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs20 billion, according to an official statement.

It added that the funds would be utilised for fast-moving and near-completion projects across the province to ensure fast completion.

The cabinet sanctioned financial assistance for victims of the recent floods, approving Rs2 million for each deceased and Rs0.50 million for each injured besides approved the release of Rs1 billion (initially) to Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the launch of the “Food Stamp” initiative under which Rs15,000 would be provided to each flood-affected family.

It approved Rs180.300 million as a one-time special grant to KP Police for the families of Shuhada and for injured police personnel besides approved Shuhada package for the five martyred crew members of the helicopter crash in Mohmand during Bajaur air relief operation.

In view of the forthcoming holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal, the cabinet approved the sanction and release of Rs62.3 million as Grant-in-Aid for organising Seerat Conferences in Peshawar, divisional headquarters, and all districts of the province.

The cabinet approved exemption from the “release policy” for the financial year 2025-26 for the Peshawar High Court and granted it full access to the SAP system for posting funds to individual projects under the Law & Justice Sector, along with authority to carry out intra-sectoral re-appropriations, in line with last year’s practice.

It also granted approval to the financial assistance of Rs20 million in favour of Shaukat Yousafzai, former member of KP Assembly, for medical treatment.

The cabinet approved the transfer of two kanals of land in the name of relief, rehabilitation and resettlement department for the establishment of a Rescue 1122 station in Barang tehsil of Bajaur district and a non-ADP scheme amounting to Rs1.38 billion for the construction of Kumbar Bypass Road in Lower Dir district.

It also approved draft amendments to the KP Right to Public Service Act, 2014, and the appointment of chief commissioner to the KP Right to Public Service Commission and the nomination of two members for the Workers Welfare Board.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2025