E-Paper | August 20, 2025

China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

AFP Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 12:13pm
People take images of a flower installation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, August 18, 2025. — Reuters
People take images of a flower installation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, August 18, 2025. — Reuters

China will unveil a slate of new domestically produced military hardware that will showcase its “powerful capability to prevail in modern war” at a parade next month, officials said on Wednesday.

The event, marking 80 years since the end of World War II, will see President Xi Jinping inspect troops in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other world leaders expected to attend.

Millions of Chinese people were killed during a prolonged war with imperial Japan in the 1930s and 40s, which became part of a global conflict following Tokyo’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

The ruling Communist Party has held a series of blockbuster events in recent years to commemorate its wartime resistance.

On September 3, China’s military will showcase its latest equipment, “reflecting the evolution of modern warfare”, said Major General Wu Zeke, an official at China’s military commission.

“All of the weapons and equipment taking part in this review were selected from domestically produced, currently active main battle systems, with a significant proportion being newly unveiled equipment,” Wu told reporters at a briefing.

These will include strategic heavy weapons, hypersonic precision systems, as well as unmanned and counter-unmanned equipment making their first public debut, he added.

The parade, which will last around 70 minutes, will “fully showcase our military’s powerful capability to prevail in modern war”, Wu said.

It will also feature ground troops marching in formation, armoured columns, aerial echelons and other high-tech fighting gear.

The Kremlin has confirmed Putin will attend, and Chinese officials said other world leaders are also expected to take in the scene.

China in March raised its defence spending for 2025 by 7.2 percent.

The increase comes as Beijing’s armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye deepening strategic competition with the United States.

China has the world’s second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its primary strategic rival.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Rebutting rumours
Updated 19 Aug, 2025

Rebutting rumours

The country has been experiencing a rare period of stability, but what it will make of it remains a big question.
Essential transition
19 Aug, 2025

Essential transition

THE government’s push to fast-track the transition to a cashless economy could be Pakistan’s dream leap into the...
Treaty impasse
19 Aug, 2025

Treaty impasse

RECENT efforts in Geneva by some 183 countries on a global plastics treaty ended in stalemate. There were deep...