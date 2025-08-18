Dozen aid seekers among 40 more killed in Gaza

• Israel signals plans to push civilians from Gaza City, supplying tents ahead of major assault

• Hamas calls relocation plans ‘a brutal assault’ and ‘blatant deception to cover up massacre’

• Israelis rally seeking end to war, prisoner swap deal

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed at least 40 people on Saturday, as the Israeli military hinted at an approaching call to push civilians from Gaza City ahead of a new offensive.

The latest toll comes more than a week after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to capture the Palestinian territory’s largest city, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions.

According to the civil defence agency, at least 13 of the Palestinians killed on Saturday were shot by troops as they were waiting to collect food aid near distribution sites in the north and in the south.

Ahead of the offensive, COGAT said that starting from Sunday, the military would supply more tents and shelter equipment.

“As part of the preparations to move the population from combat zones to the southern Gaza Strip for their protection, the supply of tents and shelter equipment to Gaza will resume,” it said in a statement.

Hamas later slammed the move, saying the announcement was part of a “brutal assault to occupy Gaza City”.

Earlier, Gaza’s civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said conditions in Gaza City’s Zeitun neighbourhood were rapidly deteriorating with residents having little to no access to food and water amid heavy Israeli bombardment.

The spokesman added that about 50,000 people were estimated to be in that area of Gaza City, “the majority of whom are without food or water” and lacking “the basic necessities of life”.

Bassal told AFP the number of people killed in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday had risen to 40.

On Friday, the Israeli military said its troops were operating in Zeitun.

Hamas said in a statement that Israeli forces had been carrying out a “sustained offensive in the eastern and southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, particularly in Zeitun”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army’s chief of staff said Sunday the military was pressing ahead with plans for the next phase of its Gaza offensive, with a focus on Gaza City.

“Today we are approving the plan for the next phase of the war,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a field visit to the Palestinian territory, according to an army statement.

In response, Hamas said the plans would result in “a new wave of extermination and mass displacement”.

The Palestinian group also condemned the proposals “a major war crime” which it said reflected Israel’s “disregard for international and humanitarian law”.

Hamas said Israel’s statements on this, including its plans for the installation of tents in southern Gaza, were “a blatant deception to cover up the imminent massacre and forced displacement”.

Israelis rally

Demonstrators across Israel called on Sunday for an end to the Gaza war and a deal to release prisoners still held by Hamas, a push lambasted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

The protests come more than a week after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City.

A huge Israeli flag covered with portraits of the remaining captives was unfurled in Tel Aviv’s so-called Hostage Square – which has long been a focal point for protests throughout the war.

Demonstrators also blocked roads, including the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem where they set tires on fire, according to local media footage.

Some Israeli government members who oppose any deal with Hamas slammed Sunday’s demonstrations.

Famine warnings

The Israeli plans to expand the war into Gaza City and nearby refugee camps have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025