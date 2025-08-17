Vehari, Lodhran put on high alert following flood warning

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari and Lodhran districts have been put on high alert following flood warnings by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Following reports of possible rise in the water levels of river Sutlej as India could release water into the river, the district administrations of Vehari and Lodhran swung into action. Field staff have been alerted and relief camps are being set up in riverian areas of the districts.

According to an official handout issued on Saturday, Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited flood relief and monitoring camps at Basti Jagear Horan, Zamindara Bund Adam Wahan and Jhoke Janan.

She told the media that the district administration was alert and relief camps had been established at the government school buildings. She said that the population around the camps had been told to immediately shift to the relief camps in case of an emergency.

India expected to release water into Sutlej causing flooding

She said the camps were equipped with necessary medicines and foodstuff. The revenue field staff was deputed to supervise the distribution process if need arose, she added.

She said the Rescue 1122 had ample life-saving equipment, including boats and the district administration had also set up a flood emergency control center. The DC inspected the relief camps and checked the stocks of medicines and other material. She also directed to immediately remove encroachments along the banks of the river.

On the occasion, the district heads of Rescue 1122, irrigation, revenue, health and livestock departments gave a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the arrangements.

In Vehari district, flood relief camps had been set up near village Lakha Suldera. DC Imrana Tauqeer visited the camps along with Vehari Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) revenue Babar Suleman and reviewed the arrangements.

She directed the officials of Rescue 1122, irrigation, health, food and livestock departments to stay alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The ADC also asked the officials to alert the adjacent population and be ready to move to the relief camps along with their cattle in case of an emergency.

He asked the officials of health and livestock departments to ensure that ample stock of medicine were available at the camps. The food department was also directed to ensure adequate stock of edibles was available.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025