‘Intense’ monsoon spell from today

• Met Office warns of flash floods, mudslides

• Punjab PDMA issues ‘red alert’ for multiple districts

• Tarbela Dam is 98pc full; India releases more water

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The authorities have been asked to remain on their toes amid a fresh spell of monsoon rains, set to start from today till the 21st, which will cause torrential downpours across the country along with thunder and windstorms.

The new spell coincides with a warning of heavy flooding in Punjab’s rivers due to an increase in water level on the back of the heavy monsoon rains and glacial melt in the northern parts of the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where over 200 people had died in a single day due to flash floods.

The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­m­ent (PMD) said widespread rain-wind/thu­­ndershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Kash­mir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Ra­­walakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Have­­li, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from August 17 to 19 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is ex­­p­e­cted in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Sha­ngla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan from August 17 to 19.

In Punjab, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls, at times very heavy) is expected in Islam­abad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Atto­­ck, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazir­ab­­ad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from Au­­g­­ust 17 to 19 with occasional gaps. Scat­tered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Ba­­­­hawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, and Rahimyar Khan from August 18 to 20.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sha­heed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Bad­in, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muh­a­mmad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad from August 17 to 22 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur from August 17 to 21.

The PMD said the downpour may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams in different parts of KP, Punjab, and Kashmir from August 17 to 19, while flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Baloch­istan from August 18 to 21 are also likely.

Urban centres, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, may experience urban flooding from August 17 to 19, it said, adding that several cities in Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, may experience the same from August 17 to 22 with occasional gaps. During the forecast period, landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galiyat, and Kashmir.

Punjab floods warning

On the other hand, Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued red alerts for multiple districts and warned about heavy flooding in the coming days due to an increase in water levels in reservoirs and rivers.

The Indus River is swelling to medium levels at Kalabagh and Chashma Barrage, while low-level flooding is ongoing at Tar­bela and Taunsa Barrage. Sutlej River is experiencing low-level flooding at Ganda Singh Wala, with a water flow of 68,000 cusecs. Jhelum River is flowing normal at key points and adjoining streams. Chenab River’s flow is normal at key points, while low-level flooding persists in Nullah Palkho (Cantonment). Ravi River’s flow is normal at key points, while low-level flooding continues in Nullah Basantar.

Tarbela Dam is 98 per cent full while Mangla Dam is 68pc full. India’s water releases, meanwhile, have increased to 50,000 cusecs.

The PDMA urged citizens, especially those living near riverbanks, to immediately move to safer locations, cooperate with the authorities concerned in case of emergency evacuations, and refrain from recreational activities near the rivers during flood conditions.

The PDMA also warned of heavy rainfall in most districts of Punjab, particularly the northern districts facing risks of torrential rains and cloudbursts. The seventh spell of monsoon rains is relatively stronger, with forecasts of severe downpours, it added.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025