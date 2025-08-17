DawnNews journalist found dead in Sanghar

KARACHI: A senior journalist associated with DawnNews, Khawar Husain, was found dead in his car parked on Hyderabad Road in Sanghar in mysterious circumstances on Saturday night, police said.

Sanghar SSP Abid Ali Baloch told Dawn that the police received information about the presence of the body inside the car and rushed to the spot. The body was found in the driving seat, with a gunshot wound in the head, he said. The police also found a pistol in his hand, he added.

Police moved the body to hospital and started an investigation. He said Mr Husain’s family hailed from Sanghar. As his parents and other family members live in the US, the purpose of his visit from Karachi was being ascertained, the SSP said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the unnatural death and sought a report from the police chief, with the direction that the investigation be handed over to the best police officer.

Director News and Current Affairs of the channel said they were waiting for police investigations to complete before commenting on the issue.

