E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Veteran journalist Zubeida Mustafa passes away in Karachi at 84: family

Imtiaz Ali Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 12:08am
Zubeida Mustafa speaks at an event. — Faysal Mujeeb/White Star
Zubeida Mustafa speaks at an event. — Faysal Mujeeb/White Star

Veteran journalist Zubeida Mustafa passed away on Wednesday in Karachi at 84, her family confirmed.

She was born in India in 1941 and moved to Pakistan at a young age. She earned her undergraduate degree and graduate degree in international relations from the University of Karachi and began her career as a research officer at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs in the 1960s.

She worked as an assistant editor at Dawn, where her career spanned 1975-2008. She was the first female journalist from Pakistan to receive an International Women’s Media Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in May 2012.

A statement issued by the Karachi Press Club hailed her as a “true icon and veteran of Pakistani journalism” who left behind a legacy “that will continue to inspire generations of journalists”.

“Zubeida Mustafa was not just a journalist; she was an institution. Her unwavering commitment to truth, her incisive analysis, and her relentless pursuit of social justice set a benchmark for ethical reporting. She was a pioneer, breaking barriers and paving the way for women in a field often dominated by men.

“Her work on social issues, education, and health was particularly impactful, demonstrating her deep empathy and dedication to improving the lives of ordinary citizens. The Karachi Press Club extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Her absence will be deeply felt, but her contributions to journalism and society will never be forgotten. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the press club said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it mourned the passing of a veteran journalist, columnist and editor who “championed social, cultural and language rights like few.

“She was a comrade-in-arms and stood by the disadvantaged and the oppressed. May her family and friends find strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the death and hailed her as an “excellent journalist” whose services would always be remembered.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Killing fields
Updated 09 Jul, 2025

Killing fields

Israeli state seeks to ethnically cleanse the occupied territories of their Palestinian inhabitants, and forever obstruct the chances of a viable Palestinian state.
Crypto rush
09 Jul, 2025

Crypto rush

STEP by step, Pakistan is, at least on paper, moving closer to recognising, adopting and regulating cryptocurrencies...
Another plan
09 Jul, 2025

Another plan

FAILING to plan is planning to fail, as the old saying goes. This seems to have occurred in the case of Karachi, a...
Green tokenism
Updated 08 Jul, 2025

Green tokenism

Climate decisions must be based on facts, not politics — guided by independent science and open to public scrutiny.
Cotton decline
08 Jul, 2025

Cotton decline

PAKISTAN’S cotton economy is in a crisis. Production has fallen from a peak of 14m bales 10 years ago to 5.5m ...
Pet problems
08 Jul, 2025

Pet problems

PAKISTANIS’ obsession with exotic pets keeps ending in tragedy. Incidents like the recent lion attack in a Lahore...