E-Paper | August 15, 2025

US warns of additional tariffs on India if Trump-Putin peace talks fail

Monitoring Desk Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 11:10am
This combination of pictures shows (L-R) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21, 2025, US President Donald Trump on July 22, 2025 and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on August 5. — AFP
This combination of pictures shows (L-R) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21, 2025, US President Donald Trump on July 22, 2025 and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on August 5. — AFP

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Washington could increase secondary tariffs on India, the BBC reported on Thursday.

He said the decision would depend on the outcome of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

“We’ve put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, If things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bessent said in an interview to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 25 per cent penalty on India in addition to 25pc tariffs for buying oil and weapons from Russia. The US has been trying to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and on Wednesday, Trump warned of “severe consequences” if Moscow did not agree to a peace deal.

Russian oil made up 35-40pc of India’s oil imports in 2024, up from 3pc in 2021

Trump and Putin are set to meet in Anchorage on Friday to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine.

“President Trump is meeting with President Putin, and the Europeans are in the wings carping about how he should do it, what he should do. The Europeans need to join us in these sanctions. The Europeans need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions,” Bessent said.

Delhi’s increased imports of cheap Russian crude since the Ukraine war have strained India-US relations and disrupted ongoing trade talks with Washington. Russian oil made up 35pc to 40pc of India’s oil imports in 2024 — up from 3pc in 2021.

Delhi has defended its purchases of Russian oil, arguing that as a major energy importer, it must buy the cheapest available crude to protect millions of poor Indians from rising costs.

Bessent’s comments come after he called India a “bit recalcitrant” on trade negotiations in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. Trump says his tariffs are part of his administration’s plan to boost the US’ economy and make global trade fairer.

He has repeatedly called India a tariff abuser and is keen to trim a $45bn (£33bn) trade deficit with Asia’s third largest economy. Trade negotiations between Delhi and Washington have been under way for several months, and are set to renew with US negotiators expected to arrive in India on August 25.

But experts say India’s refusal to reduce duties on agriculture and dairy products has been a major thorn in the negotiations.

Trump’s new 50pc tariff rate on India is set to come into effect on August 27, which some experts have said is akin to an embargo on trade between the two countries. It makes India the most heavily taxed US trading partner in Asia and is expected to severely hamper its exports focused industries like textiles and jewellery, and could drag India’s growth down by as much as half a percent.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...
Devolution debate
Updated 14 Aug, 2025

Devolution debate

Centre and provinces must engage in meaningful discussions to devolve powers and transfer fiscal resources further down to the third tier of governance.
Soft target
14 Aug, 2025

Soft target

IT must, no doubt, be deeply troubling to the state that terrorist outfits have taken to repeatedly targeting the...
Defeated again
14 Aug, 2025

Defeated again

WHEN it ended, Pakistan’s victory in the opening One-day International against the West Indies seemed like a...