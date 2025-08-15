Violence against healthcare workers in Pakistan surges

ISLAMABAD: Violence against and obstruction of healthcare workers by organised armed groups in Pakistan more than tripled in 2024, as compared to the previous year, with vaccination campaigns being primarily targeted.

According to a report from Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC), 39 incidents of violence or obstruction targeting healthcare services were reported in 2024.

By comparison, there were 12 such cases reported in 2023 and 16 in 2022.

The SHCC, a coalition of over 40 organisations safeguarding health workers and services in conflict zones, attributed the rise in threats to broader instability and growing violence.

Regarding fatalities, the report noted that at least 15 health workers lost their lives last year, a significant increase from three in 2023 and five in 2022.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025