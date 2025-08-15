E-Paper | August 15, 2025

Violence against healthcare workers in Pakistan surges

Amin Ahmed Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: Violence against and obstruction of healthcare workers by organised armed groups in Pakistan more than tripled in 2024, as compared to the previous year, with vaccination campaigns being primarily targeted.

According to a report from Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC), 39 incidents of violence or obstruction targeting healthcare services were reported in 2024.

By comparison, there were 12 such cases reported in 2023 and 16 in 2022.

The SHCC, a coalition of over 40 organisations safeguarding health workers and services in conflict zones, attributed the rise in threats to broader instability and growing violence.

Regarding fatalities, the report noted that at least 15 health workers lost their lives last year, a significant increase from three in 2023 and five in 2022.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...
Devolution debate
Updated 14 Aug, 2025

Devolution debate

Centre and provinces must engage in meaningful discussions to devolve powers and transfer fiscal resources further down to the third tier of governance.
Soft target
14 Aug, 2025

Soft target

IT must, no doubt, be deeply troubling to the state that terrorist outfits have taken to repeatedly targeting the...
Defeated again
14 Aug, 2025

Defeated again

WHEN it ended, Pakistan’s victory in the opening One-day International against the West Indies seemed like a...