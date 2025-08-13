Incarcerated PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry admitted to hospital as kidney infection deteriorates health

Incarcerated PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry was admitted to a hospital in Lahore on Wednesday as his health deteriorated due to a kidney infection, his lawyer said.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced Chuadhry and other PTI leaders to 10 years in prison in cases related to the May 9 riots. A day later, the court ordered the confiscation of properties owned by them.

On Saturday, Chaudhry was among other PTI leaders who filed appeals in the Lahore High Court against their convictions by ATCs. He pleaded the court to suspend his sentence and conviction, along with ordering his release on bail. In his second petition, he further requested the court to set aside his conviction and acquit him in the case in the “interest of justice”.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Chaudhry’s lawyer Rana Mudassar confirmed that various tests were being conducted on the PTI leader, who was shifted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore on Wednesday morning.

“He is suffering a severe kidney infection and has seven gallstones,” Mudassar said.

The lawyer added that Chaudhry was treated at Kot Lakhpat jail, where he is currently incarcerated, but his health did not improve. “He has lost 22 kgs.”

Last month, a Lahore ATC had sentenced Dr Yasmin, Chaudhry, Cheema, Rashid and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence on Sherpao Bridge.

Senator Chaudhry, who has been under medical care for a heart condition, was reportedly admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after suffering heart pain on Feb 20.

In March, a Senate committee issued a stern warning over the failure to implement the production order of Chaudhry, emphasising potential consequences for non-compliance.