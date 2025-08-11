Lahore ATC acquits Qureshi in 2 more May 9 cases; convicts Dr Yasmin, Ejaz Chaudhry and others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two more cases related to the May 9 riots, while sentencing Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid to 10 years in prison.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters, protesting party founder Imran Khan’s arrest, staged violent protests throughout the country, following which thousands were arrested.

The ATC had reserved its verdict in the two cases on Saturday related to the May 9 riots — the Shadman police station attack and burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House — after completing proceedings at Kot Lakhpat jail. The judge concluded the hearings inside the jail in two sessions during the whole day.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the judgments today and convicted Dr Yasmin, Chaudhry, Cheema and Rashid in both cases.

PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed were also sentenced to five years in prison in the Shadman case.

Advocate Rana Mudassar confirmed today’s sentencing to Dawn.com.

In the Shadman police station case, the court indicted 25 accused out of 41 nominated in the challan and recorded statements of 45 prosecution witnesses. At least 15 accused have been declared proclaimed offenders in this case.

In the police vehicles torching case, the court indicted 17 accused, declared seven proclaimed offenders and recorded statements of 65 prosecution witnesses.

Last month, the Lahore ATC had acquitted Qureshi while sentencing Dr Yasmin, Chaudhry, Cheema, Rashid and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence on Sherpao Bridge.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of ransacking and burning public property at Sherpao Bridge in the Cantonment area during the violent protests.

Chaudhry had filed two petitions in the Lahore High Court on Saturday, pleading with the court to suspend his sentence and conviction, along with ordering his release on bail. He further requested the court in the second petition to set aside his conviction and acquit him in the case in the “interest of justice”.