E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Lahore ATC acquits Qureshi in 2 more May 9 cases; convicts Dr Yasmin, Ejaz Chaudhry and others

Rana Bilal Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 04:55pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two more cases related to the May 9 riots, while sentencing Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid to 10 years in prison.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters, protesting party founder Imran Khan’s arrest, staged violent protests throughout the country, following which thousands were arrested.

The ATC had reserved its verdict in the two cases on Saturday related to the May 9 riots — the Shadman police station attack and burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House — after completing proceedings at Kot Lakhpat jail. The judge concluded the hearings inside the jail in two sessions during the whole day.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the judgments today and convicted Dr Yasmin, Chaudhry, Cheema and Rashid in both cases.

PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed were also sentenced to five years in prison in the Shadman case.

Advocate Rana Mudassar confirmed today’s sentencing to Dawn.com.

In the Shadman police station case, the court indicted 25 accused out of 41 nominated in the challan and recorded statements of 45 prosecution witnesses. At least 15 accused have been declared proclaimed offenders in this case.

In the police vehicles torching case, the court indicted 17 accused, declared seven proclaimed offenders and recorded statements of 65 prosecution witnesses.

Last month, the Lahore ATC had acquitted Qureshi while sentencing Dr Yasmin, Chaudhry, Cheema, Rashid and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence on Sherpao Bridge.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of ransacking and burning public property at Sherpao Bridge in the Cantonment area during the violent protests.

Chaudhry had filed two petitions in the Lahore High Court on Saturday, pleading with the court to suspend his sentence and conviction, along with ordering his release on bail. He further requested the court in the second petition to set aside his conviction and acquit him in the case in the “interest of justice”.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...