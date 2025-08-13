Night travel banned in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on the movement of public transport vehicles during the night, it was announced on Tuesday.

Public transport will not be allowed to operate on highways across the province from 5pm to 5am. Route permits of companies found violating the ban will be cancelled.

The decision was announced during a meeting chaired by Muhammad Hayat Kakar, the provincial transport secretary, on Tuesday.

Representatives of transporters attended the meeting. The meeting resolved to enforce the Home Department’s directives restricting night travel.

Mr Kakar said all deputy commissioners across the province had been instructed to take measures to halt public transport operating during the night.

Transporters have been directed to install trackers in their vehicles, deploy security guards, and comply with the government’s anti-smuggling measures.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025