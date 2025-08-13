PPP demands new NFC Award as per 18th Amendment

• Bilawal says federal govt has not approached him on 27th Amendment

• Emphasises Pakistan needs modernised irrigation system instead of canals

HYDERABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday demanded a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in light of the 18th Amendment introduced in 2010, which devolved several departments and ministries from the Centre to provinces.

Speaking to reporters at a media briefing held at the recently renovated Niaz Stadium after inaugurating Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi Peoples Park in Qasimabad, the PPP chief said the previous NFC Award preceded the 18th Amendment and since several departments were devolved to provinces with responsibilities, resources should also be allocated to them.

“A new NFC should be formed and the award should be announced forthwith as per constitutional provision,” he said. “It is the incompetence of the Federal Board of Revenue that they don’t collect revenue, and this burden cannot be shared by provinces. It is the fault of Islamabad’s babus (civil servants). Provinces should be given their right so that they can discharge their responsibilities,” the PPP leader added.

He said Balochistan was experiencing a ‘hybrid war’ and federal institutions’ personnel were deployed there to fight terrorism, adding there was a concept of winning hearts and minds in the world because some wars could not be fought with weapons alone. “The federal government should therefore talk to provinces and come up with a new NFC with consensus,” he added.

Speaking about the rumoured 27th Amendment, the PPP chairman said his party had not been approached by the government. “Neither the prime minister nor any federal minister has approached us with proposals of amendments,” he said when asked to comment on the speculations surrounding the supposed amendment.

“I am hearing things about the 27th Amendment, but neither the premier nor any federal minister discussed with me any amendments. The 26th Amendment (passed last year) was a product of political understanding among parliamentary parties; although one party had differed with it due to its personal grievances. PPP conceded ground in ensuring this amendment should get through parliament instead of going for the ‘brute majority option’,” he added.

IWT treaty

About the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), he said India was still reeling from its defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the May conflict and that’s why it reacted cowardly by announcing the ‘unilateral suspension’ of the IWT.

It may be noted that New Delhi held the IWT in abeyance after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and later doubled down on its action, saying it would ‘never restore’ the treaty.

He said that he raised his voice over the issue of the IWT and terrorism. He said India will have to release water for three rivers, failing which Pakistan, being the lower riparian, would demand its right for six rivers.

“The entire country should raise its voice against (India’s) Modi’s attack on IWT,” he said, while also stressing the need for a modern irrigation system. Pakistan needed a modernised irrigation system, as dams and canals were considered by states having surplus water. “Pakistan doesn’t have surplus flows and we need to use available flows efficiently,” he added.

The PPP leader also thanked the US president for slapping maximum tariffs in the US history against India in the wake of their own trade war. “Since the US is not pressing for ‘do more’, Pakistan should capitalise on it as much as possible,” he said. After Pakistan’s victory over India, the military leadership got an edge and this victory was guiding Pakistan’s present discourse, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said democracy’s health in Pakistan was not encouraging due to repeated martial laws. “Even a weakened democracy is due to the sacrifices of the PPP leaders. We want institutions to remain in their limits and only then can we push back other institutions in their domain…” he said. But on May 9, certain forces crossed their own limits, he added.

He claimed the Higher Education Commission got most cuts in the budget, be it the incumbent or the PTI government, but Sindh released matching funds to keep the HEC alive, shouldering federal and provincial responsibilities. He added that the PPP wanted a university in every district.He agreed with a journalist that Hyderabad’s airport should be made functional, saying that he would discuss it with the prime minister because Air Sial was launched in Punjab and an airport was built. He said if the federal government didn’t agree to their proposal, then the Sindh government would consider launching Air Hyderabad. He regretted that even the Moenjo Daro airport remained dysfunctional.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025